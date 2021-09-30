Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 49.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TM traded down $5.78 on Thursday, reaching $179.67. 4,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.