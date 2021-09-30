AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWUS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $39.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,268,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

