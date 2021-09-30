Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 12,924 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

