Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 62,452 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,162 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

