Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $574.96. 50,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.65 and a 200 day moving average of $561.91. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

