Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 2,919,174 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.