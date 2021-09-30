Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.72. 146,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,958. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

