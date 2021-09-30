Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,766,000 after buying an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.68. 179,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

