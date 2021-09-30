Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 9,388 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $32,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,873. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88.

