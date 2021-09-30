Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 502.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 1.60% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

