Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after buying an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.81. 15,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.