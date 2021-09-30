Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.50. 546,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

