Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.61 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

