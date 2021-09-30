Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $570.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,865. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.75. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $328.56 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.