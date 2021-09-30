Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,277 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,515,864,000 after acquiring an additional 489,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $932,092,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $957.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

