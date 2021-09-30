Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,952 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 190,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,980. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

