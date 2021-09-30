Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 721,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.00. 380,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 283.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.