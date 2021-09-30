Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,807,000 after buying an additional 2,134,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,584. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

