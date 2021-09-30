Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,679.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,522.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.