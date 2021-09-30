Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.40. 35,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.90 and its 200-day moving average is $474.47. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

