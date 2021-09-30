Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,580,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.