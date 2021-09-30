Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $54,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $358.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,394,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.