Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.79. 140,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,789. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.59. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

