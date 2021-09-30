AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of AECOM worth $91,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. AECOM has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

