Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

