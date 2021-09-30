Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 206,567 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.