Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $129,199.52 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $129,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AEHR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 2,414,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,566. The stock has a market cap of $334.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

