Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 1,458.6% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AENZ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.