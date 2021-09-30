Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) recently:

9/20/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerie ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both the drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress with other ophthalmology candidates has been also impressive and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. The company’s retina programs also continue to advance well. While the market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both the drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. The stock has outperformed the company in year to date.”

9/17/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 267,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of $538.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

