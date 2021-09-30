Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in September

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Africa Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.