ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

