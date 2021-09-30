Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.20.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.71. 1,317,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,274. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.