AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.95. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 31,193,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

