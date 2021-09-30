Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) recently:

9/29/2021 – Aileron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

