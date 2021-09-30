Aion Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $70.25 million and $6.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,856.44 or 0.99876539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00082172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00717811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00242623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,427,029 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

