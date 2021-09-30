Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.30

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.42. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 24,224 shares trading hands.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.