Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 1.6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €21.30 ($25.06) and last traded at €21.36 ($25.13). 554,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.70 ($25.53).

AIXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.56.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

