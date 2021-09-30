Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.62. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 139,939 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

