Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.62. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 139,939 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.21.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
