Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $153.15 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $213.94 or 0.00498562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $153.15 million and $2.48 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 939,854 coins and its circulating supply is 715,831 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

