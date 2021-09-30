Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $15,505,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

PLTR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,805,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,408,449. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

