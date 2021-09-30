Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 5.8%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. 4,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 281,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

