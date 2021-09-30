Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.75

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.75 and traded as high as C$48.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.77, with a volume of 877,626 shares changing hands.

ATD.B has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

