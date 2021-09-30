Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $304.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

