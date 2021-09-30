Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $387,118.84 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALGM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 380,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

