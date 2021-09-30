Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $387,118.84 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALGM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.96. 380,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
