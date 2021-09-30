Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

