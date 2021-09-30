Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Down 80.8% in September

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 848,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AESE remained flat at $$1.75 on Thursday. 2,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

