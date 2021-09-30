AllSafe Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $239,844.08 and approximately $63.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

