Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Up 5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.71 and last traded at $186.24. 4,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

