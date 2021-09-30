Alpha Coin (APC) Price Up 47.6% This Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $13,774.66 and approximately $107.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,739.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.01146772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00466467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00296079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003516 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.