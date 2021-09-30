Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $5,704.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00105012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.43 or 0.99830589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.93 or 0.06927940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.00765508 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

